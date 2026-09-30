Maple Leafs take on the Islanders following Nylander’s 2-goal performance

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Maple Leafs -122, Islanders -100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Islanders after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto went 32-36-14 overall and 18-15-8 in home games last season. The Maple Leafs committed 300 total penalties last season, averaging 3.7 per game and serving 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

New York had a 43-34-5 record overall and a 21-17-3 record on the road last season. Goalies for the Islanders averaged 24.7 saves per game last season while allowing 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Nick Paul: day to day (undisclosed), Dakota Joshua: out (abdomen), Cade Webber: out (elbow), Elvis Merzlikins: out (shoulder), Max Domi: out (back), William Villeneuve: out (knee).

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press