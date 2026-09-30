Avalanche agree to terms with coach Jared Bednar on a 4-year extension through 2030-31

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms with Jared Bednar on a four-year extension Wednesday that keeps the winningest coach in team history on board through the 2030-31 season.

Bednar, who has coach the Avalanche to a 445–262–75 record during his tenure, led the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2022 behind a nucleus that included Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

The team gave Bednar a vote of confidence in the offseason after being swept in the Western Conference Final. Bednar said leading into training camp they were in discussions to get a deal completed. It’s the second big deal the Avalanche completed over the summer. The team also locked up Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, to the richest deal in league history.

Bednar was hired in August 2016 following the resignation of coach Patrick Roy. The 54-year-old Bednar is currently the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Jared has done an outstanding job over the last decade, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s the best coach for this group,” Joe Sakic, the Avalanche’s president of hockey operations/general manager, said in a statement. “He commands the room and has complete confidence of the players. We’re excited to continue to have him in charge, and we believe that his presence maximizes the team’s potential while this core group is intact.”

Bednar brings a sense of calm to the bench, which his players appreciate. The team has been to the playoffs in every season but one under Bednar — his first, in 2016-17, when the team went 22-56-4. He’s the 13th head coach (14th occasion) in league history to take the same organization to the postseason in at least nine straight seasons.

His team was the Presidents’ Trophy winner last year with a franchise-best 121 points and is expected to be another strong Cup contender this season.

“I look forward to working hard each day this season,” Bednar said, “and beyond to accomplish our goal of winning another Stanley Cup.”

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer