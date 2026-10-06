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Sharks scratch captain Macklin Celebrini because of a lower-body injury

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By AP News
Panthers Sharks Hockey

Panthers Sharks Hockey

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DALLAS (AP) — San Jose Sharks star center Macklin Celebrini was scratched from the team’s lineup at the Dallas Stars on Monday night because of a lower-body injury.

The Sharks announced a few minutes before puck drop that Celebrini would not be playing. The recently named captain took part in warmups but left the ice earlier than usual.

Former Stars forward Ty Dellandrea made his season debut in place of Celebrini, the 20-year-old face of the franchise who assisted on Igor Chernyshov’s overtime goal Saturday that made San Jose 2-0.

Celebrini over the summer signed a five-year, $94 million extension.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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