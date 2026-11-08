Jack Hughes scores in overtime as Devils rally past Islanders 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes scored in overtime to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Dougie Hamilton, Luke Evangelista, Declan Chisholm and Evan Rodrigues also scored for New Jersey, which extended its winning streak to four games. Jake Allen made 19 saves.

Hughes scored with 3:42 remaining in overtime, keeping the puck on a two-on-one rush before firing a shot past Ilya Sorokin’s blocker.

Anthony Duclair, Matthew Schaefer, Simon Holmstrom and Victor Eklund scored for New York, which lost its third straight game. Sorokin finished with 45 saves and captain Bo Horvat added two assists.

The Devils erased a two-goal deficit in the third period, capped by Hamilton’s power-play goal with 6:18 remaining in regulation. Jack Hughes curled around the net before finding Hamilton in the slot for the tying goal.

Evangelista started the comeback when he pulled New Jersey within a goal at 6:08 of the third period.

The Islanders took a 2-1 lead after the first period. Duclair opened the scoring with less than five minutes remaining, Rodrigues tied it 17 seconds later and Schaefer put New York back ahead with his fifth goal of the season.

Chisholm tied the score at 2 just 4:42 into the second period when Jesper Bratt fired a shot off the end boards that took an awkward bounce around the net, allowing Chisholm to bury the rebound.

Two of Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin’s best saves came against Devils captain Nico Hischier. Sorokin denied Hischier on a breakaway in the closing seconds of the second period and stopped a one-timer in the opening minute of the third.

Up next

Devils: At Toronto on Sunday.

Islanders: At San Jose on Monday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press