Kent Johnson scores lone goal in shootout to give Blue Jackets 3-2 win over Penguins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night.

Damon Severson had a goal and an assist for Columbus. Mathieu Olivier also scored, and Cole Sillinger added two assists.

Cam Talbot made 20 saves and denied all three Pittsburgh attempts in the shootout.

Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, who have dropped three straight games since winning their first two this season. Malkin tied it 2-all at 3:19 of the third period.

Johnson beat Sergei Murashov with a snap shot to begin the shootout.

Murashov stopped 43 shots in regulation.

The Blue Jackets outshot the Penguins 45-22 and won 66.7% of the faceoffs. Columbus outhit Pittsburgh 21-9.

The Penguins blocked 20 shots.

Up next

Penguins: Host the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: At the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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