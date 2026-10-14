Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

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Philadelphia Flyers (0-5-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-3-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of eight straight games.

Detroit has a 1-3-2 record overall and a 1-3-1 record in home games. The Red Wings have conceded 19 goals while scoring 14 for a -5 scoring differential.

Philadelphia has gone 0-3-1 in road games and 0-5-3 overall. The Flyers have conceded 30 goals while scoring 10 for a -20 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed), J.T. Compher: out (undisclosed), Marco Kasper: out (upper body).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper-body), Cam York: day to day (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press