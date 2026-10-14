Montreal visits Washington after shootout win

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Montreal Canadiens (3-2-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (3-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Capitals -135, Canadiens +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Washington Capitals after the Canadiens knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in a shootout.

Washington is 3-3 overall and 2-1-0 in home games. The Capitals rank 10th in NHL play with 31 total penalties (averaging 5.2 per game).

Montreal is 1-0-1 in road games and 3-2-1 overall. The Canadiens have committed 33 total penalties (5.5 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: out (knee), Patrick Thomas: out (upper-body), Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (illness), Matt Roy: out (lower body), Alex Tuch: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Florian Xhekaj: day to day (undisclosed), Oliver Kapanen: out (lower-body), Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Mike Matheson: day to day (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press