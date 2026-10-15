Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bruins play the Ducks on 3-game winning streak

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Boston Bruins (5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-2, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks looking to build upon a three-game win streak.

Anaheim has gone 1-2-0 in home games and 4-2 overall. The Ducks have given up 17 goals while scoring 20 for a +3 scoring differential.

Boston has a 5-2 record overall and a 2-1-0 record on the road. The Bruins serve 13.7 penalty minutes per game to rank second in NHL play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: Troy Terry: out (hip), Ryan Poehling: out (lower-body), Cutter Gauthier: day to day (upper body), Ian Moore: out (lower-body).

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.