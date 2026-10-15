Bruins play the Ducks on 3-game winning streak

Boston Bruins (5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-2, in the Pacific Division)
Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks looking to build upon a three-game win streak.
Anaheim has gone 1-2-0 in home games and 4-2 overall. The Ducks have given up 17 goals while scoring 20 for a +3 scoring differential.
Boston has a 5-2 record overall and a 2-1-0 record on the road. The Bruins serve 13.7 penalty minutes per game to rank second in NHL play.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Ducks: Troy Terry: out (hip), Ryan Poehling: out (lower-body), Cutter Gauthier: day to day (upper body), Ian Moore: out (lower-body).
Bruins: None listed.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press