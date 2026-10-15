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Pittsburgh visits Colorado after Crosby’s 2-goal game

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By AP News

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1, in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Colorado Avalanche after Sidney Crosby’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Penguins’ 5-3 loss.

Colorado has a 2-1-1 record at home and a 4-2-1 record overall. The Avalanche have a +10 scoring differential, with 31 total goals scored and 21 given up.

Pittsburgh has a 1-2-1 record in road games and a 3-3-1 record overall. The Penguins have allowed 21 goals while scoring 24 for a +3 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body), Logan O’Connor: out (lower-body), Georgii Merkulov: out (undisclosed), Zachary L’Heureux: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: Justin Brazeau: out (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (lower body), Ryan Graves: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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