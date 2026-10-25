Rangers try to extend home win streak, face the Kings

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Los Angeles Kings (2-5-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Kings.

New York has gone 6-0-0 at home and 7-5-1 overall. The Rangers have gone 4-0-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Los Angeles has gone 2-1-2 in road games and 2-5-2 overall. The Kings have a -11 scoring differential, with 21 total goals scored and 32 conceded.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joseph Veleno: out (lower-body), Igor Shesterkin: out for season (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower-body), Aidan Thompson: out (undisclosed), Adam Sykora: out (lower-body).

Kings: Jakub Dvorak: out (upper-body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (upper body), Kevin Fiala: out (leg), Jan Jenik: out (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press