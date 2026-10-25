Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rangers try to extend home win streak, face the Kings

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Los Angeles Kings (2-5-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Kings.

New York has gone 6-0-0 at home and 7-5-1 overall. The Rangers have gone 4-0-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Los Angeles has gone 2-1-2 in road games and 2-5-2 overall. The Kings have a -11 scoring differential, with 21 total goals scored and 32 conceded.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joseph Veleno: out (lower-body), Igor Shesterkin: out for season (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower-body), Aidan Thompson: out (undisclosed), Adam Sykora: out (lower-body).

Kings: Jakub Dvorak: out (upper-body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (upper body), Kevin Fiala: out (leg), Jan Jenik: out (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.