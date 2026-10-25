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Nashville hosts Colorado in Central Division play

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By AP News

Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -239, Predators +190; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday.

Nashville has gone 3-3-4 overall with a 2-1-0 record against the Central Division. The Predators have a 2-1-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado has a 2-1-1 record in Central Division games and a 6-4-1 record overall. The Avalanche have a 4-1-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Predators: William Trudeau: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body), Zachary L’Heureux: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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