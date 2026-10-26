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Buffalo takes losing streak into game against San Jose

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By AP News

Buffalo Sabres (4-4-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-5-1, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has a 2-2-0 record at home and a 6-5-1 record overall. The Sharks have given up 42 goals while scoring 36 for a -6 scoring differential.

Buffalo has a 4-4-3 record overall and a 1-1-3 record in road games. The Sabres have given up 40 goals while scoring 31 for a -9 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Sharks: Igor Chernyshov: out (upper body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body), Kyle Keyser: out (upper body), Quentin Musty: out (upper body).

Sabres: Matt Grzelcyk: out (lower-body), Jiri Kulich: out (upper body), Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Justin Danforth: day to day (upper-body), Sam Carrick: out (upper body), Alex Lyon: out (upper-body), Jack Rathbone: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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