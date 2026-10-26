Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
48.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Canucks come into matchup with the Ducks on losing streak

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Vancouver Canucks (2-10-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to stop a 10-game losing streak with a victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 2-2-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 5-6 record overall. The Ducks have a 3-1-0 record in games decided by a goal.

Vancouver is 2-10-1 overall and 2-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks are 1-5-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Ducks: Troy Terry: out (hip), Ryan Poehling: out (lower-body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (lower body), Ian Moore: out (lower-body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (hip), Akil Thomas: out (undisclosed), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.