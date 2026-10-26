Canucks come into matchup with the Ducks on losing streak

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Vancouver Canucks (2-10-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to stop a 10-game losing streak with a victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 2-2-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 5-6 record overall. The Ducks have a 3-1-0 record in games decided by a goal.

Vancouver is 2-10-1 overall and 2-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks are 1-5-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Ducks: Troy Terry: out (hip), Ryan Poehling: out (lower-body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (lower body), Ian Moore: out (lower-body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (hip), Akil Thomas: out (undisclosed), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press