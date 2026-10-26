Stars bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Devils

New Jersey Devils (7-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (7-3-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the New Jersey Devils with a five win streak intact.

Dallas is 3-2-0 at home and 7-3-1 overall. The Stars have a +12 scoring differential, with 31 total goals scored and 19 allowed.

New Jersey has a 7-4 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in road games. The Devils have a +four scoring differential, with 36 total goals scored and 32 given up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Stars: Oskar Back: out (finger), Sam Steel: day to day (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: day to day (upper-body), Cameron Hughes: out (upper-body), Esa Lindell: out (lower-body), Matt Duchene: out (abdomen).

Devils: Nick Bjugstad: out (pectoral), Seamus Casey: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press