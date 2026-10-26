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Blues and Canadiens take the ice in non-conference matchup

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By AP News

Montreal Canadiens (6-3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-5-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues play the Montreal Canadiens in a non-conference matchup.

St. Louis has a 5-5-1 record overall and a 3-1-1 record on its home ice. The Blues have gone 4-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Montreal has gone 2-1-1 on the road and 6-3-2 overall. The Canadiens are 2-2-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

INJURIES: Blues: Adam Jecho: out (personal), Torey Krug: out (ankle), Ross Johnston: out (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko: out (upper-body), Tyler Tucker: out (knee), Dillon Dube: out (neck), Logan Mailloux: out (hand).

Canadiens: Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Nick Suzuki: out (upper body), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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