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Flyers take on the Blue Jackets following Michkov’s 2-goal performance

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By AP News

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (3-7-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Matvei Michkov’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Flyers’ 5-4 loss.

Philadelphia has gone 3-7-3 overall with a 0-2-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a 0-4-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Columbus is 2-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 4-5 overall. The Blue Jackets are 2-1-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (lower body), Owen Tippett: out (upper-body), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper-body), Cam York: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Caleb MacDonald: out (lower-body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Ivan Provorov: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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