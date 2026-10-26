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Predators host the Islanders following O’Reilly’s 2-goal performance

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By AP News

New York Islanders (5-4-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the New York Islanders after Ryan O’Reilly scored two goals in the Predators’ 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Nashville has a 4-3-4 record overall and a 2-2-1 record in home games. The Predators have a 2-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

New York is 5-4-2 overall and 1-2-1 in road games. The Islanders have conceded 28 goals while scoring 32 for a +4 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Predators: William Trudeau: out (upper body).

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body), Calum Ritchie: out (lower body), Alexander Romanov: out (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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