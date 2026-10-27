James Reimer’s Rangers debut lasts just a period as he allows 3 goals on 8 shots

NEW YORK (AP) — James Reimer had an abbreviated debut with the New York Rangers on Monday night, lasting just one period.

The 38-year-old was pulled after giving up three goals on eight shots against Los Angeles. Dylan Garand replaced Reimer to make a ninth appearance in as many games.

Making his 493rd career regular season NHL start dating to his debut with Toronto in 2010, Reimer allowed goals to Trevor Ward and Brandt Clarke on the first two Kings shots he faced. Drew Doughty made it three, and Erik Haula clanked a shot off the post with 70 seconds left before intermission.

Reimer was fast-tracked to try to provide a respite for Garand, who had started every game since franchise goalie Igor Shesterkin went down with a season-ending injury on Oct. 9 at Washington.

“We’re asking a lot of Dylan,” coach Mike Sullivan said after his team’s morning skate. “He just had seven starts in a row, and there’s a certain attention, focus that’s required with the goaltending position.”

Reimer signed a professional tryout agreement with New York’s top affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, on Oct. 15. He had a 35-save shutout for them on Saturday night.

The Rangers signed Reimer on Sunday and decided to play him immediately.

“We feel, just based on our discussions with our goalie coaches both in Hartford and here that Reims is in a position and he’s ready to go in the net and help us win,” Sullivan said. “He obviously has a significant body of work in the league. He’s been a quality goalie.”

Garand went on waivers before opening night, made it through and was called up days later when backup Joonas Korpisalo got hurt and was listed as week to week. Then he took over for Shesterkin as the No. 1 goalie.

“There’s a physical challenge to it, but there’s also a mental challenge to it,” Sullivan said.

Garand started strong but allowed five goals apiece in each of the past two games, losses at Toronto on Thursday and Ottawa on Saturday. The Rangers do not play again until Sunday.

Last season, Reimer signed with the Senators in January when they were beset by injuries. He went 7-4-2 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .886 save percentage to help them make the playoffs.

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