Kings continue hot Eastern Conference trip with 6-3 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin added a power-play goal and an assist as the Los Angeles Kings beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday night.

The Kings won for the third time in their last four games — all on the road — after going winless over their first six games of the season.

Los Angeles jumped on New York early, chasing goaltender James Reimer after one period. Reimer was pulled in his Rangers debut after allowing three goals on eight shots. Reimer played just one previous game this fall, a 35-save shutout in the American Hockey League on Saturday night, before signing an NHL contract for the rest of the season.

Taylor Ward opened the scoring 1:15 into the game on the Kings’ first shot. Brandt Clarke made it 2-0 at 4:52 of the first, tipping in a rebound off Joel Armia’s slap shot.

J.T. Miller got New York on the board when a Tye Kartye slap shot deflected off his skate and past Darcy Kuemper.

Mikey Anderson and Taylor Ward added second-period goals for the Kings before Adam Fox cut the deficit to 5-2 on the power play with 6:55 to play in the second. Kartye got the Rangers within two at 16:08 of the third period, before Joel Edmundson scored in an empty net for his first goal of the season for Los Angeles.

Kuemper made 23 saves to pick up his third win of the season. After replacing Reimer, Dylan Garand stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced.

A moment of silence was held prior to puck drop for 1970s and ’80s Rangers fan favorite Ron Duguay, who died last week.

Up Next

Kings: At Chicago on Tuesday on night.

Rangers: Host Edmonton on Sunday night.

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