Kings take on the Senators, look to stop home skid

Ottawa Senators (8-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-6-2, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Ottawa Senators looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Los Angeles has gone 0-3-0 in home games and 3-6-2 overall. The Kings have a -9 scoring differential, with 28 total goals scored and 37 conceded.

Ottawa has an 8-5 record overall and a 3-2-0 record on the road. The Senators have gone 4-2-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: Jakub Dvorak: out (upper-body), Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper-body), Corey Perry: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala: out (leg), Jan Jenik: out (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte: out (undisclosed).

Senators: Warren Foegele: day to day (knee), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body), William Eklund: out (ankle), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press