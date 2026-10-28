Blue Jackets visit the Hurricanes after Johnson’s 2-goal performance

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Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Kent Johnson scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carolina has a 3-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 10-2-2 record overall. The Hurricanes have scored 53 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank first in the league.

Columbus has a 2-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 5-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Taylor Hall: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Staal: out (calf), Alexander Nikishin: out (not injury related).

Blue Jackets: Caleb MacDonald: out (lower-body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Ivan Provorov: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press