Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
43.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Blue Jackets visit the Hurricanes after Johnson’s 2-goal performance

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Kent Johnson scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carolina has a 3-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 10-2-2 record overall. The Hurricanes have scored 53 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank first in the league.

Columbus has a 2-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 5-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 2-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Taylor Hall: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Staal: out (calf), Alexander Nikishin: out (not injury related).

Blue Jackets: Caleb MacDonald: out (lower-body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Ivan Provorov: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.