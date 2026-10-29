Capitals visit the Predators after Tuch’s 2-goal game

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Washington Capitals (7-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-5, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Predators -111, Capitals -111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Nashville Predators after Alex Tuch’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Capitals’ 5-2 win.

Nashville is 3-2-2 at home and 4-3-5 overall. The Predators are 3-1-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Washington has a 7-4 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in road games. The Capitals are 3-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Predators: William Trudeau: out (upper body).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: out (knee), Patrick Thomas: out (upper-body), Vincent Desharnais: out (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press