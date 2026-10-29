Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Capitals visit the Predators after Tuch’s 2-goal game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Washington Capitals (7-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (4-3-5, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Predators -111, Capitals -111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Nashville Predators after Alex Tuch’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Capitals’ 5-2 win.

Nashville is 3-2-2 at home and 4-3-5 overall. The Predators are 3-1-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Washington has a 7-4 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in road games. The Capitals are 3-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Predators: William Trudeau: out (upper body).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: out (knee), Patrick Thomas: out (upper-body), Vincent Desharnais: out (abdomen).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.