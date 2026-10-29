Devils visit the Golden Knights after Brown’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (8-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-1, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Connor Brown scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas has a 6-2-0 record at home and a 9-4-1 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 4-1-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

New Jersey is 2-2-0 on the road and 8-5 overall. The Devils have gone 8-1-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored seven goals with 13 assists for the Golden Knights. Mitchell Marner has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Arseni Gritsyuk has six goals and four assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Parker Wotherspoon: out (upper body), Carter Hart: day to day (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson: out (undisclosed), Kai Uchacz: out (undisclosed).

Devils: Seamus Casey: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press