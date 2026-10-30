Ottawa’s Hayden Hodgson ejected after boarding hit on Kings’ Brandt Clarke

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Hayden Hodgson received a game misconduct and major penalty for boarding Los Angeles defenseman Brandt Clarke in the Kings’ 6-5 overtime victory Thursday night.

Hodgson took a run at Clarke, charging in at 21 mph according to the game broadcast. Clarke was just below the goal line when he was driven into the boards. The hit caused a brief scrum, and the Kings’ Erik Haula received a two-minute penalty for roughing Hodgson.

Clarke was ruled out for the rest of the game for what the Kings called an upper-body injury.

The play with 8:45 left in the second period came shortly after the Kings scored three goals in 4:03 to take a 4-1 lead and chase goalie Jonas Johansson.

Hodgson has played in only 24 NHL games over five seasons, but including Thursday has amassed 51 minutes in penalties.

Ottawa committed six penalties in the first two periods, and the Kings took advantage with power-play goals from Haula and Artemi Panarin to take a 5-1 lead into the third.

The Senators, however, scored four goals in the third period to tie the game. Shane Pinto scored on a 6-on-5 with 1:40 left to force overtime, but LA’s Quinton Byfield scored at 3:37 of OT.

Tensions were high throughout the game, with the teams combining for 13 penalties. Ottawa’s Samuel Helenius and Los Angeles’ Nick Cousins were each handed 10-minute misconduct penalties 4:52 into the third period.

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