Dallas and Columbus meet for non-conference matchup

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Columbus Blue Jackets (5-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (7-5-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Dallas has a 4-3-0 record in home games and a 7-5-1 record overall. The Stars have a 6-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Columbus has a 1-2-0 record in road games and a 5-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 3-1-0 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Stars: Oskar Back: out (finger), Sam Steel: day to day (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Kyle Capobianco: out (leg), Esa Lindell: out (lower-body), Matt Duchene: out (abdomen).

Blue Jackets: Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Ivan Provorov: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press