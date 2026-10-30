Buffalo visits Los Angeles after Thompson’s hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (6-4-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-6-2, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Los Angeles Kings after Tage Thompson’s hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks in the Sabres’ 7-6 win.

Los Angeles has a 4-6-2 record overall and a 0-3-0 record on its home ice. The Kings have a 2-4-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Buffalo has gone 2-1-3 in road games and 6-4-3 overall. The Sabres have a -6 scoring differential, with 40 total goals scored and 46 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored three goals with five assists for the Kings. Artemi Panarin has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Power has two goals and nine assists for the Sabres. Thompson has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Jakub Dvorak: out (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: out (upper-body), Kevin Fiala: out (leg), Jan Jenik: out (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte: out (undisclosed), Brandt Clarke: day to day (upper body).

Sabres: Matt Grzelcyk: out (lower-body), Konsta Helenius: out (upper-body), Jiri Kulich: out (concussion), Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Justin Danforth: day to day (upper-body), Alex Lyon: out (upper-body), Jack Rathbone: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press