Detroit plays St. Louis after Arvidsson’s hat trick

St. Louis Blues (6-6-1, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-4-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues after Viktor Arvidsson recorded a hat trick in the Red Wings’ 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Detroit is 3-3-1 at home and 6-4-3 overall. The Red Wings have a 2-1-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

St. Louis has a 2-4-0 record on the road and a 6-6-1 record overall. The Blues have gone 1-1-1 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arvidsson has eight goals and six assists for the Red Wings. Emmitt Finnie has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Holloway has three goals and eight assists for the Blues. Jimmy Snuggerud has scored six goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Albert Johansson: day to day (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed), Marco Kasper: out (upper body).

Blues: Adam Jecho: out (personal), Torey Krug: out for season (ankle), Ross Johnston: day to day (lower body), Tyler Tucker: out (knee), Dillon Dube: out (neck), Logan Mailloux: out (hand).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press