Senators visit the Sharks after Cozens’ 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (8-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-6-1, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the San Jose Sharks after Dylan Cozens scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose has a 2-3-0 record at home and a 7-6-1 record overall. The Sharks are 4– in games decided by a single goal.

Ottawa has a 3-3-0 record on the road and an 8-5-1 record overall. The Senators serve 13.1 penalty minutes per game to rank second in NHL play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Sharks won 6-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has six goals and four assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Shane Pinto has four goals and five assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Igor Chernyshov: out (upper body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body), Kyle Keyser: out (upper body), Quentin Musty: out (upper body).

Senators: Warren Foegele: day to day (knee), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body), William Eklund: out (ankle), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (lower body), Thomas Chabot: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press