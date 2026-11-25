DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche gain one of their stars back as defenseman Cale Makar returns to the lineup Wednesday night after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

“Feel good,” Makar reported after morning skate as the Avalanche prepared to play Dylan Larkin and the Montreal Canadiens. “Ready to go.”

It’s going to be a while longer before standout forward Nathan MacKinnon takes to the ice. His timeline for a return from a lower-body injury was recently extended to 12 weeks.

MacKinnon and Makar both left in the second period of the Avalanche’s 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa on Nov. 12.

MacKinnon went down to his knees holding his right hip after being pushed while trying to gain control of the puck. Makar left favoring his right leg. He explained Wednesday he was taking the puck up the ice when he tweaked something.

“Just one of those kind of fluke things, Makar said. ”Got to let it calm down for a bit. Haven’t had it for a while.”

The two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman has five goals and 18 assists in 19 games this season. He’s averaging more than 22 minutes on the ice and ready to take on that kind workload.

“Anytime you come back from an injury, you’ve got to be ready to go,” Makar said. “Regardless if I’m playing 30 (minutes), if I’m playing 15, whatever team needs me for, I’ll be there for it.”

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar echoed that: “He’s cleared to play,” he said. “He’s going to play.”

Because of a quirk in the schedule, the Avalanche haven’t played since a 4-0 win over Anaheim last Thursday.

“A little bit weird,” Makar said of the prolonged break. “To be out for two weeks-ish and really miss … three games, I’ll take it.”

The team went 2-1 in his absence. He’s ready to help pitch in to make up for the absence of MacKinnon, who has 10 goals and 20 assists this season.

“Obviously to lose a big piece like Nate, it’s tough,” Makar said. “It’s a hard role to fill. We’re not looking to fill it, but everybody’s obviously got to step up.”

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By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer