In London, Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter scores his first NFL touchdown

LONDON (AP) — Maybe Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter just needed an English breakfast to score his first NFL touchdown.

The two-way star found the end zone at Wembley Stadium when he caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter while trailing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The touchdown made the score 28-7.

Entering the Week 7 game in London, Hunter had 20 receptions for 197 yards but had to be patient to get his first touchdown.

Jags coach Liam Coen said this week that he’d look for ways to get the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner more involved in the offense.

Jacksonville traded up to draft Hunter second overall.

