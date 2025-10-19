Patriots rout the Titans 31-13 in coach Mike Vrabel’s return to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Vrabel greeted his New England Patriots with a celebratory hug just as he did with the Tennessee Titans not far away in Nissan Stadium and not too long ago.

That’s why his Patriots knew just how much winning Sunday meant to Vrabel even if the coach tried to keep the attention on his current team.

Drake Maye threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and the Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans 31-13 Sunday in Vrabel’s first game against the franchise that fired him in January 2024.

“He downplayed it all week, which we appreciate,” Maye said. “I think he’s focused on us and worried about us, and that’s what matters. But I know that it feels good for him.”

Fans chanted “Vrabel, Vrabel” as the clock ticked down. One Titans’ fan held up a sign apologizing to Vrabel.

“I didn’t get that many tickets, I don’t know …,” Vrabel said of the chants. “I’m happy for our players. I think these guys they’re figuring out how to win, they’re figuring out how to practice. I guess it’s humbling to have these people whoever that is cheer for us whether that’s the Patriots or Drake Maye or me or anybody else.”

The Patriots (5-2) won their fourth straight overall and third consecutive on the road. That keeps them atop the AFC East and spoiled Mike McCoy’s debut as Tennessee’s interim head coach. The Patriots last won this many consecutive games during a seven-game streak in the 2021 season.

“An emotional game, emotional stretch for us,” Vrabel said. “Something that this team and organization hasn’t done, and it’s done a lot.”

Maye completed 21 of 23 passes for a 135.9 passer rating. He now is the third player under the age of 24 with at least 200 yards passing and a passer rating of 100 or higher in six straight games in NFL history joining Patrick Mahomes (seven consecutive in 2018) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (six in 1984).

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson had two of the Patriots’ five sacks and returned a fumble 4 yards for a touchdown. Harold Landry III had the final sack against the team that released him in March, and Marcus Jones had an interception in the final minutes.

The Titans (1-6) turned in their best start to a game this season with Cam Ward looking like the No. 1 pick overall.

They scored their fourth TD this season and were up 10-3 after the first quarter. That was more points than they had through six games combined as they were outscored 47-9.

That also marked Tennessee’s biggest lead since Week 16 of last season when the Titans led the Colts by seven.

“We’re going to stick together here,” McCoy said. “We’re going to fight our tails off and find a way to go win the next one. That’s the most important thing.”

Ward also completed 10 of his first 11 passes for 144 yards for more yards by halftime than he managed in two games this season. He finished with 255 yards.

Maye gave the Patriots a 17-13 lead at halftime, tossing a 39-yarder to Kayshon Boutte for his second TD with 49 seconds left. He found Austin Hooper for a 3-yard TD earlier in the second quarter.

New England blew open the game in the third.

Maye missed three plays on the opening drive of the third. He went to the sideline after his head bounced off the turf at the end of a 6-yard run and he shook his head once he sat up. The Patriots quarterback to help finish the 88-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run by Rhamondre Stevenson.

Just 11 seconds later, Chaisson picked up a ball fumbled by Ward on a sack at the Titans 4 and took it into the end zone for a 31-13 lead.

Sweet payback

Vrabel and Landry aren’t the only Patriots with ties to the Titans, and Chaisson said their teammates wanted to make sure this was a game to enjoy playing in Tennessee.

“Definitely with some extra juice on the defensive end to make sure that our guys, anybody that … came from this team or just was a part of this organization in anyway, man, they got their revenge and they came out on top,” Chaisson said.

Injuries

Titans three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons hurt a hamstring early and did not return. CB L’Jarius Sneed hurt a quad in the third quarter and did not return.

Up next

Patriots start a two-game homestand, hosting Cleveland on Oct. 26.

The Titans visit Indianapolis on Oct. 26.

