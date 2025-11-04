Marvin Harrison Jr. converts long 3rd downs and scores TD for Cardinals in 27-17 win over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All three catches Marvin Harrison Jr. had in the first quarter converted long third downs for the Arizona Cardinals, and that certainly helped set an early tone against the Dallas Cowboys.

Harrison went on to a career-high seven catches for 96 yards, including a 4-yarder from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the game’s first touchdown, and the Cardinals finished 7 of 9 on third-down conversions in the first half of a 27-17 win Monday night that ended their five-game losing streak.

Maybe this game was a bit easier to watch for Marvin Harrison Sr., the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and father of the second-year Cardinals receiver who was the fourth overall draft pick in the 2024 draft.

The elder Harrison told ESPN.com in a story posted before Monday’s game that it has been “very hard” for him to watch Arizona’s offense.

The eight-time Pro Bowl pick who had 1,102 catches and 128 TDs said he “just can’t relate” to watching the current style of offenses that are so different from his 13 NFL seasons with Indianapolis from 1996-2007. He won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006.

On the opening drive for Arizona (3-5) against the Cowboys (3-5-1), the younger Harrison had a 13-yard catch on third-and-8, and gained 15 on a third-and-10. The first quarter ended with his 20-yard reception to convert third-and-14, on the same drive that ended with his TD catch that put Arizona ahead 10-0.

Brissett started his third game in a row with Kyler Murray out again because of a foot injury. In the previous two games, Harrison caught four of the eight passes thrown his way for 90 yards.

Harrison now has 31 catches for 492 yards and three TDs this season. His previous single-game high for receptions was six, once this year and twice during his rookie season.

