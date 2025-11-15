Kenny Easley, Seahawks’ Hall of Fame safety, dies at 66

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley, who was nicknamed “The Enforcer” for his hard hitting, has died, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday. He was 66.

Easley died Friday night, his family told the hall, which did not provide a cause of death.

Easley is one of just four players in franchise history — alongside Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy and Walter Jones — to spend his entire career with the Seahawks and be named to the Hall of Fame, which he was inducted into in 2017. Easley’s No. 45 was retired by the Seahawks that season.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Seahawks legend Kenny Easley,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “Kenny embodied what it meant to be a Seahawk through his leadership, toughness, intensity and fearlessness. His intimidating nature and athletic grace made him one of the best players of all time.”

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro player across his seven seasons in Seattle. The Seahawks drafted Easley out of UCLA with the No. 4 overall pick in 1981.

His best season was in 1984, when Easley led the NFL with 10 interceptions and was named defensive player of the year by The Associated Press. He was the first player in franchise history to be named defensive player of the year, doing so for a team that forced a franchise-record 63 turnovers that season.

However, Easley’s departure from the Seahawks was marred by controversy. He was traded after the 1987 season, in part because of a kidney ailment that shortened his NFL career. He was traded to the Cardinals and failed his physical. He never played another down and believed the large doses of painkillers he took as a player led to his kidney issues.

Easley believed the Seahawks knew of the kidney condition and didn’t disclose it to him. The Seahawks and Easley started to reconcile in 2002 when Paul Allen was the team owner, which coincided with Easley getting inducted into the ring of honor that Oct. 14.

Easley finished his career with 32 interceptions, which is tied for fourth most in franchise history, as well as 11 fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles and eight sacks.

He is survived by his wife, Gail, and their three children — his son, Kendrick, and daughters Gabrielle and Giordanna.

