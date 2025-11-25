49ers defense shines as Purdy’s 3 interceptions nearly derail win over Panthers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.,” (AP) — Brock Purdy’s return was supposed to elevate the San Francisco 49ers offense and carry an injury-riddled defense on a playoff run.

The script was flipped in his second game back.

The Niners defense limited the damage from three first-half interceptions by Purdy and the offense turned conservative in the second half as San Francisco beat the Carolina Panthers 20-9 on Monday night to remain in playoff position in the NFC.

But if the 49ers (8-4) are going to make a postseason run this season, they will need far better play from Purdy than what he showed during a stretch when he threw interceptions on three straight first-half drives.

“Just had three throws he’d love to take back,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “They’re all three good decisions. Just a hair late on them and when you’re a hair late on stuff, you can’t throw behind him and he threw it behind him and all three guys made him pay.”

Purdy said the main issue on the throws was he didn’t “drive the ball,” allowing defenders to get in position to make plays. That raised the obvious question of whether the toe injury that sidelined Purdy for eight games earlier this season was a factor.

Purdy quickly dismissed that theory.

“The toe is fine,” he said. “Feels good out there. It’s really just seeing the play develop, anticipating and letting it rip at the end of the day. So, it had nothing to do with my toe.”

Purdy avoided mistakes in the second half and the Niners cruised to the win relying almost entirely on safe short passes and the running game with Christian McCaffrey.

That was more similar to the formula they used with success under backup Mac Jones, who doesn’t push the ball downfield as much as Purdy. But all three of Purdy’s interceptions came on passes at least 20 yards downfield and he didn’t attempt any more after the early mistakes.

“Mentally as a quarterback you want to play aggressive, you want to take what the defense gives you, but when you turn the ball over three drives in a row, it’s like, alright, you feel it, you feel a little bit of pressure and stuff, but this is why we’re put in this position,” Purdy said. “I can handle this. As a quarterback, you can’t lose confidence in yourself. You can’t shrivel back and then all of a sudden take a bunch of check-downs and stuff. You still have to read the play out and stay aggressive and be better. You’ve got to learn from your mistakes too.”

What’s working

McCaffrey. San Francisco’s workhorse back ran 24 times for 89 yards and added seven catches for 53 yards while gaining 10 first downs for the second straight week. McCaffrey hasn’t broken many big plays this season but his 90 first downs are the most through 12 games since Arian Foster had 98 in 2010. McCaffrey leads the NFL with 81 receptions and 1,581 yards from scrimmage and is on pace for his second season with at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. Only two other players have done that once.

What needs help

Pass rush. The Niners did manage to generate more pressure this week thanks in part to some effective blitzes but still managed only one sack in the game. San Francisco’s 13 sacks on the season are the fewest in the league this season and tied for the fewest for any team through 12 games since the 2018 Raiders had 10.

Stock up

S Ji’Ayir Brown delivered his biggest game in three years with the Niners. He intercepted a pass in the end zone in the first half and then had another in the second half to stop a drive in San Francisco territory. He is the first Niners player with two INTs in a game since Charvarius Ward did it against Arizona in Week 15 of the 2023 season. Brown started this season as a reserve before taking over as a starter in Week 6.

Stock down

WR Ricky Pearsall. After a productive start to the season, Pearsall has struggled to produce in two games since returning from a knee injury. He caught two passes for 6 yards on Monday night after having one for no yards the previous week.

Injuries

DE Sam Okuayinonu hurt his ankle in the game but there is no word on the severity of the injury. … LB Tatum Bethune (ankle) and K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) are also likely out again this week.

Key stat

3.4. After throwing interceptions on his first three passes more than 10 yards downfield on Monday night, Purdy mostly relied on short passes in the second half. His average throw went just 3.4 yards downfield after halftime, compared to 7.8 in the first half, according to PFF. Purdy finished the game 1 for 7 for 25 yards with three INTs on throws at least 10 yards downfield.

Next steps

The 49ers visit the Browns on Sunday seeking their first win in Cleveland since 1984. San Francisco has lost its past four games there, including a 19-17 contest in 2023.

___

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer