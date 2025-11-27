Raiders’ Geno Smith apologizes for obscene gesture toward fans

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders quarterback Geno Smith apologized Wednesday for making an obscene gesture toward fans as he left the field following Las Vegas’ 24-10 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

He was sacked 10 times in that game and booed throughout, including during pregame introductions.

That was the Raiders’ fifth straight loss, dropping them to 2-9.

“I made a poor judgment out of frustration, and that’s not an excuse,” Smith said. “I’ve got to be better than that, and I’ve got to hold myself to a higher standard. In that moment, I didn’t. I’m sincerely apologetic and very sorry, obviously, for doing that. I just want to make it known that those things will never happen for me again.”

This is the second time, however, Smith has done that this year. He made the same gesture before a preseason game in Seattle at a fan who held up a sign comparing him to former Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell, one of the biggest busts in franchise history.

Coach Pete Carroll, when later asked about that incident, said, “Did you see the sign?”

The Raiders issued a statement Monday that they had discussed the issue with Smith.

“We hold the Raider Nation in the highest regard and take this matter seriously,” the statement said.

Smith will be working with a new offensive coordinator and play-caller Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterbacks coach Greg Olson takes over on an interim basis for Chip Kelly, who was fired hours after the loss to the Browns.

Kelly was Oregon’s coach when he recruited Smith out of high school. Smith wound up playing at West Virginia

Smith was a sophomore in high school when he met Kelly.

“I’ve always thought highly of Chip,” Smith said. “I’ve always thought he’s had a great football mind, and I thought if we made more plays, if we’d executed better, I think things would be different. I really feel for Chip, I do. I’ve developed a great relationship with him through the time of knowing him, and I always wish him the best, and I’ll always believe in him. … I wish I could have done better for him.”

