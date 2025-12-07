Skip to main content
Raiders QB Geno Smith injures shoulder vs. Broncos, replaced by Kenny Pickett

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith suffered a right shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was replaced by Kenny Pickett at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Raiders said Smith was questionable to return. He was 13 of 21 for 116 yards with one touchdown through three quarters.

Trainers were also seen working on Smith’s right hand before his final series.

Pickett previously appeared in two games this season, at Kansas City and at Denver.

The Raiders also lost defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly, who was carted off the field in the first half, and tight end Ian Thomas early in the fourth.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

