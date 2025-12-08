Receiver Puka Nacua puts on a show in Rams’ thumping of the Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Puka Nacua sprinted off the line of scrimmage, hesitated as if he was going to cut off the route, then blew past past the defender.

The ball slightly underthrown, the Los Angeles Rams receiver slowed down and soared above the defensive back before backing into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.

A master of tough catches, Nacua put on a show while finishing with seven receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 45-17 thumping of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“To be able to win on the double move, some of the catches he’s making — it’s contested catches and he’s pulling guys in —he’s a freaking stud,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I love Puka.”

It’s hard not to — at least when he’s on your team.

A fifth-round pick, No. 177 overall, in the 2023 NFL draft, Nacua has developed into one of the NFL’s most productive receivers.

Nacua had the benefit of learning from former Rams receiver Cooper Kupp — now in Seattle — and had a rookie-record 1,486 yards in his first season. Nacua missed six games last season, yet still finished with 79 catches for 990 yards.

When Los Angeles added Davante Adams, Nacua was thrilled to learn from another of the league’s best receivers, even changing his number to accommodate the six-time Pro Bowler.

The latest collaboration has worked out well for Nacua.

Despite missing a game with a foot injury, Nacua arrived in the desert tied for second in the NFL with 86 catches and was third with 1,019 yards.

With his big day against the Cardinals, Nacua passed New Orleans’ Michael Thomas for the most career receptions through 40 games with 277. He also moved up to 13th in Rams history for receptions and 14th in receiving yards — in just his third season.

“We had some opportunities. I tried to put the ball in the right place and he made some great plays — like he always does,” said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals learned the hard way.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound receiver made a nifty one-handed catch with a defender draped on his back and added another just before falling out of bounds on a back-shoulder throw by Stafford. He closed the first half with a 28-yard touchdown over the middle just before halftime, shrugging off two defenders to bull his way into the end zone to give the Rams a 24-10 lead.

Nacua had 136 yards receiving by halftime, the fourth time he’s had at least 100 in a half and 16th since 2023, tied for most in the NFL. He added the 31-yard touchdown over Arizona cornerback Will Johnson for his first career two-TD game.

“Normally you don’t come in with too many touchdown celebrations, so I’m going to have to start coming with more in pocket,” Nacua said. “But it felt good the way we were executing on offense and getting into the end zone.”

Nacua may need to work on his celebrations, but the rest of his game is causing plenty of consternation for opposing teams.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer