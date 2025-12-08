Broncos beat Raiders 24-17 to extend winning streak to 10 games as Geno Smith injured

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 212 yards and rushed for a touchdown, and the Denver Broncos didn’t fall behind for the first time this season as they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-17 on Sunday.

The Raiders lost quarterback Geno Smith, who injured his right hand and shoulder in the third quarter and was replaced by Kenny Pickett.

The Broncos (11-2) appear to be on the verge of ending Kansas City’s nine-year reign in the AFC West, and they tied idle New England for the top seed in the conference. Denver owns the tiebreaker because of its 6-0 record against common opponents; the Patriots lost to the Raiders.

In running their winning streak to 10 games, the Broncos also ended their NFL record of rallying for nine consecutive victories. Denver has its best record through 13 games since 2013.

The Raiders (2-11) have lost seven in a row and 11 of 12. Las Vegas also has lost 11 consecutive divisional games, the league’s longest active skid.

Statistics pointed to a potential mismatch with the Broncos bringing in a top-five defense against a Raiders offense that’s at or near the bottom of several statistical categories. Denver held the ball for 39:03 and gained 356 yards with 27 first downs. The Raiders had 229 yards and 16 first downs.

Nix was highly efficient, completing 31 of 38 passes.

Nik Bonitto recorded two sacks, giving him 12 1/2 for the season. He is the first Denver player with double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons since Von Miller did it five straight times from 2014-18.

Smith was 13 of 21 for 116 yards and a touchdown. Pickett completed 8 of 11 passes for 96 yards and a TD.

Maxx Crosby had two tackles for loss, giving him 25 for the season to break his team record of 23 set three years ago.

Each team had just one possession in the first quarter — and made them count.

The Broncos opened with a 14-play, 81-yard drive that took 8:54, with Nix running in from 8 yards to complete the series. Then the Raiders took the remaining time off the clock, with Smith hitting Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD.

That was the first opening-series touchdown the Broncos have allowed this season. It also was the first opening Las Vegas drive to go the distance since the first game at New England.

Both offenses had their difficulties in the second quarter, with the only score coming on a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown by Denver’s Marvin Mims Jr.

RJ Harvey’s 3-yard scoring run late in the third period gave Denver what seemed like an almost insurmountable two-touchdown lead. Harvey has five TD runs this season and four through the air.

Broncos: DT D.J. Jones (ankle) and TE Nate Adkins (knee) did not play.

Raiders: CB Kyu Blu Kelly (knee), who leads the team with three interceptions, was injured early in the second quarter. … TE Ian Thomas (calf) was hurt in the fourth quarter. … TE Michael Mayer (ankle) and WRs Alex Bachman (thumb) and Dont’e Thornton Jr. (concussion) did not play.

Broncos: Host Green Bay next Sunday.

Raiders: Visit Philadelphia next Sunday.

