Chargers come through with a mythic win over Eagles, fueled by more heroics from QB Justin Herbert

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The legend of the Los Angeles Chargers’ 22-19 overtime win against the Philadelphia Eagles will almost certainly outlast the reality.

Yes, quarterback Justin Herbert played eight days after breaking his non-throwing hand and one week after having surgery to set a bone in that injured left hand. Yes, the defense forced five takeaways of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, two coming on one particularly preposterous play. Yes, the Chargers (9-4) took a major step toward a playoff berth.

But they needed the most turnovers of Hurts’ career, a shockingly unbalanced game plan from the Eagles that had Hurts throwing 40 times to 20 runs by a resurgent Saquon Barkley, and a missed 48-yard field goal among numerous contributing factors that helped the Chargers eke out a victory on Monday night.

Then again, the Chargers had the resilience to take advantage of those circumstances, something that was never guaranteed before head coach Jim Harbaugh took over ahead of the 2024 season.

“What a team we have!” Harbaugh gushed in his postgame news conference. “That’s my reaction. What a team we have. They refuse to lose. Just a great, great feeling of winning, (a) wonderful, wonderful feeling of victory, a great thrill of victory.”

Harbaugh’s highest praise was reserved for Herbert. Having spent two years waxing rhapsodic about all aspects of his quarterback’s game, even Harbaugh had trouble suspending his disbelief after seeing Herbert throw his body around by carrying the ball five times on the game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter and to set up Cameron Dicker’s 54-yard kick in overtime that proved to be the difference, even using his heavily protected left hand to fend off defenders.

“It felt like we were in a movie where the quarterback’s doing these things, and you get to a point where you go, ‘OK, this is getting a little unrealistic,’ you know?” Harbaugh said.

It might not be repeatable either, not with all four remaining games on their schedule against teams in or fighting for playoff spots, including the ferocious defenses of Houston and Denver to close out the regular season. Not that the Chargers cared about anything other than winning the game that was in front of them.

“It’s going out there and competing, and doing your best by any means, and making sure that we’re walking away with a win,” Herbert said. “I think all three phases did their best today.”

What’s working

The interplay between Los Angeles’ pass rush and coverage was excellent in the most crucial moments, constantly finding ways to force Hurts into bad throws as he was picked off a career-high four times. Although they could only sack Hurts once, there was enough pressure from the defensive line to keep him flustered, and the secondary was sticky enough to help limit the Eagles to 4 for 13 on third down (30.8%).

What needs help

The offensive line, which took another blow when RT Trey Pipkins III left with an ankle injury, allowed Herbert to be sacked a career-high seven times. And a good chunk of Herbert’s 10 carries for 66 yards came after he had to escape the pocket and take off running. Without better protection, the already battered Herbert might not finish the season upright.

Stock up

CB Donte Jackson has three interceptions in his past four games, notching a pick and breaking up three more passes against the Eagles. Jackson, 30, has brought both veteran savvy and strong leadership to a young position group.

Stock down

RB Omarion Hampton was inconsistent in his first game back from a fractured ankle, rushing for 56 yards on 13 carries. He did catch his first career touchdown pass, but Hampton’s struggles in pass protection were glaring. The Chargers will need him to be better as both a runner and blocker to take pressure off of Herbert.

Injuries

Bobby Hart replaced Pipkins as the turnstile at the offensive tackle spots continues. … S Elijah Molden was sidelined by a hamstring injury, but Tony Jefferson and rookie R. J. Mickens stepped in admirably.

Key number

60 — The Chargers finished with 106 net yards passing, and the majority of that came on RB Kimani Vidal’s 60-yard catch-and-run after leaking out of the backfield on their first possession.

Next steps

The Chargers can effectively end the Chiefs’ playoff hopes with a win at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are 4-0 against the AFC West this season, including a 27-21 win over Kansas City in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 5.

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press