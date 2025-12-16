Southern visits Cal Baptist following Daniels’ 34-point game

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-3)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Southern after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 34 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-83 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lancers have gone 4-0 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks second in the WAC in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Thomas Ndong leads the Lancers with 6.8 boards.

The Jaguars are 1-6 on the road. Southern has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Cal Baptist is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 20.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Fazl Oshodi is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.5 points. Michael Jacobs is averaging 21 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press