Southern visits Cal Baptist following Daniels’ 34-point game

By AP News

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-3)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Southern after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 34 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-83 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lancers have gone 4-0 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks second in the WAC in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Thomas Ndong leads the Lancers with 6.8 boards.

The Jaguars are 1-6 on the road. Southern has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Cal Baptist is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 20.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Fazl Oshodi is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.5 points. Michael Jacobs is averaging 21 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

