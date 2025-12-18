49ers’ Ricky Pearsall’s status uncertain for Colts game because of knee and ankle injuries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall missed the team’s first practice of the week because of injuries to his knee and ankle, putting his status for this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in question.

Pearsall hurt his ankle on the first play from scrimmage last week against Tennessee before returning to the game. He then left for good in the fourth quarter after aggravating a knee injury that had already sidelined him for six games this season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall has made progress and didn’t rule out the chance that he could play Monday night at Indianapolis, a game that could clinch a playoff spot for San Francisco (10-4).

“There is a chance,” Shanahan said Thursday. “He’s doing a lot better today than he was on Monday. The extra day will help, so he’s got a shot.”

Pearsall is coming off his best game since returning from the knee injury with six catches for 96 yards in the win against the Titans. Pearsall had struggled to produce in his first three games back with five catches for 20 yards but looked like his old self last week when he got loose downfield for some big plays.

The 2024 first-round pick had gotten off to a fast start this season with 20 catches for 327 yards before getting hurt early in the second half in Week 4.

The 49ers did have a few key defensive players who have missed time recently back at practice Thursday with linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle), defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) all limited.

Eric Kendricks, who recently signed to the practice squad, practiced after missing time with a calf injury. Kendricks could be elevated to the active roster this week to provide a spark to a run defense that has allowed 5.4 yards per carry over the past three games and has a tough test this week against NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor.

“It hasn’t been good enough,” Shanahan said about the run defense. “We know we need to do better, especially with the challenge coming up this week with such a great running team. I can sit here and make excuses for stats and things like that, but it hasn’t been good enough. So, we work on it schematically, we work on it individually with players and stuff like that and we’re hoping we can have a better showing this weekend.”

In other injury news, linebacker Nick Martin (concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee) and offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee, ankle) all didn’t practice. Cornerback Renardo Green was limited with a neck injury.

