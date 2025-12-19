Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Davante Adams ruled out for Rams vs. Seahawks with hamstring injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Lions Rams Football

Lions Rams Football

Photo Icon View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams was ruled out for Thursday night’s game at Seattle because of a hamstring injury.

On Tuesday, coach Sean McVay said the Rams would likely wait until game time to make a decision on the availability of Adams, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions. Adams did not participate in any of the Rams’ walk-throughs and practices this week.

Adams aggravated his hamstring injury while running a long route in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 41-34 win over Detroit on Sunday. The 32-year-old has dealt with hamstring problems twice previously this season, and he was listed as questionable for that game.

The Rams don’t have a productive No. 3 wide receiver behind Adams and Puka Nacua. Matthew Stafford has thrown just 58 total passes this season to all of the wideouts behind his dynamic duo.

Adams has 60 catches for 789 yards and 14 TDs in his first season with the Rams.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.