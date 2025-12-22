Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson forced out of game against Patriots with a back injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News
APTOPIX Patriots Ravens Football

APTOPIX Patriots Ravens Football

Photo Icon View Photos

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson is injured again.

The star quarterback left Baltimore’s game against the New England Patriots late in the second quarter with a back issue. The two-time MVP looked uncomfortable getting up after a run up the middle, and NBC cameras showed an exasperated Jackson heading down the hallway.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson. The Ravens and Patriots were tied at 10 at the half, and Jackson remained out when Baltimore’s offense took the field for the first time in the third quarter.

He was ruled out later in that period.

Jackson missed three games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and since returning from that he’s been listed with knee, ankle and toe problems as well as an illness that caused him to miss a practice this week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.