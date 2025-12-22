Al-Hilal’s late goal secures perfect record in AFC Champions League group stage

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia defeated Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates 1-0 to remain the only team with a perfect record in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Malcom scored for the four-time champion with nine minutes remaining, the Brazilian winger firing high into the net from near the penalty spot after a pass from Darwin Núñez. The win made it six from six games.

Already having secured a place in the knockout stages, Al-Hilal sits four points clear at the top of its 12-team western zone group above Tractor of Iran which defeated Al-Duhail of Qatar 2-1.

The top eight from east and west progress to the round of 16.

Coach Simone Inzaghi promised even more to come after Hilal extended its winning streak in all competitions to 14 games.

“”We are always trying to make the fans happy and improve the team,” said Inzaghi, who led Inter Milan to the UEFA Champions League final in May.

Elsewhere, defending champion Al-Ahli won at Al-Shorta of Iraq 5-0, a victory that lifted the Jeddah club into third.

Brazilian defender Ibanez opened the scoring and Ivan Toney, Galeno, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Ziyad Al-Johani all found the net after the break.