High Point defeats Pfeiffer 123-64

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher had 18 points in High Point’s 123-64 win against Pfeiffer on Sunday.

Fletcher added six rebounds for the Panthers (12-3). Conrad Martinez added 15 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) with seven assists. Vincent Brady II had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Clayton Robinson finished with 16 points for the Falcons. Pfeiffer also got 12 points from Sunni Wrice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press