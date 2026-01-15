Cox and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks host conference foe Elon

Elon Phoenix (6-9, 1-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-10, 1-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaNae’ Corbett and Elon visit Rori Cox and UNC Wilmington in CAA play Friday.

The Seahawks are 4-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington gives up 69.4 points and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Phoenix have gone 1-2 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks seventh in the CAA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tamia Watkins averaging 1.5.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 64.0 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 69.4 UNC Wilmington gives up to opponents.

The Seahawks and Phoenix meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Smith is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 8.8 points. Cox is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Corbett is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Ashanti Fox is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press