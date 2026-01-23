Skip to main content
Santa Clara plays San Diego following Hammond’s 25-point performance

By AP News

Santa Clara Broncos (16-5, 7-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (9-12, 3-5 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays San Diego after Christian Hammond scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 62-54 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Toreros have gone 8-4 at home. San Diego gives up 77.3 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Broncos are 7-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Toreros. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hammond is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Broncos. Aleksandar Gavalyugov is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

