After applying the pressure all season, Broncos defense now producing turnovers in playoffs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Finally, all that pressure paid off for pass rusher Nik Bonitto and the Denver defense. Finally, the Broncos produced what’s been missing much of the season — takeaways.

It’s been a long time coming for a defense that’s been one of the best in the NFL. The Broncos forced five turnovers last weekend against the Buffalo Bills, four from Josh Allen, who hadn’t coughed up the ball in his previous six playoff games.

They may be under pressure to turn in a similar sort of turnover-fest against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game Sunday. That way, they can take the pressure off backup Jarrett Stidham, who’s taking over at QB with Bo Nix out with a broken ankle.

The Broncos led the league with 68 sacks but had only 14 takeaways.

“Everyone’s been saying it for the whole season, that it would eventually flip,” linebacker Alex Singleton said.

It did, and they needed every one of them to beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime on a field goal set up by Ja’Quan McMillian’s interception on a deep throw to Brandin Cooks.

The Broncos were one of the best teams at applying pressure in the regular season, but they only had 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries to show for it.

“I just feel like the emphasis that we put on these last couple of weeks, on creating turnovers and just knowing that we have the guys to go do it, I feel like it’s been real good,” Bonitto said. “We’ve been seeing the turnovers and more attempts at the ball and stuff like that. It’s been real crucial.”

Bonitto forced two fumbles from Allen, in part because of something defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told him.

“He’s like, ‘You know, if you get the ball, you can still get a sack,” cracked Bonitto, who finished fifth in the league with 14 sacks. “We’ve been working on it.”

It’s a talented defense led by All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen, Bonitto and star cornerback Pat Surtain II. They ranked in the top 10 in total yards (second), yards rushing (second) and yards passing (seventh).

The Broncos finally started taking the ball away when they got to the postseason.

“It’s playoff football and turnovers are very critical,” Surtain explained. “I think turnovers are the key element to wins and losses, especially this time of the year. So, to be able to accumulate that many turnovers, it definitely helps us to win games.”

So far in the playoffs, Maye has thrown two picks and lost three fumbles but has still beaten the Texans and Chargers handily.

“We’ve got to find a way to eliminate the explosives on their side and find a way to contain them,” Surtain said. “Looking forward to the matchup.”

It was a big day of honors for the defense with Bonitto named a finalist for the AP defensive player of the year award and Joseph a finalist for AP’s coordinator of the year. Joseph also won the Professional Football Writers of America’s Assistant Coach of the Year honor.

Bonitto is in contention with Will Anderson Jr., Aidan Hutchinson, Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award that went to Surtain last year. Garrett is a big favorite following a record-setting 23-sack season.

“I would not be mad at all. You break the record, I mean, you definitely deserve it,” Bonitto said. “Just the thought of me being up there is pretty cool.”

Joseph, who’s up for several head coaching vacancies this cycle, burnished his resume. He gave credit to his players and staff.

“When you win games in this league, more coaches get rewards, players obviously get rewards,” Joseph said. “It speaks to our team winning.”

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer