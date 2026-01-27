Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase has 2nd interview with Browns for head coach opening

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase had a second interview with the Cleveland Browns for their head coaching vacancy on Monday.

The Browns interviewed Scheelhaase in Los Angeles, one day after the Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game. His first interview was on Jan. 16.

The 35-year-old Scheelhaase is in his second year with the Rams. He was an offensive assistant and pass game specialist in 2024 before being promoted to his current position this season. He spent six seasons at Iowa State (2018-23), including as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022 and ’23.

Las Vegas and Pittsburgh also interviewed Scheelhaase. He was scheduled to meet with Buffalo Monday night.

Cleveland fired Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5 following six seasons and a 46-58 record. Stefanski — who was quickly hired as Atlanta’s head coach — was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

The Browns were 5-12 this season and 8-26 the past two years.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, former Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Jacksonville offensive coordinator Grant Udinski have had second interviews. Washington running backs coach Anthony Lynn interviewed on Saturday.

Udinski pulled out of consideration on Monday, while Monken is expected to become the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator.

The six coaches hired by owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam since they bought the team in 2012 have a 73-139-1 regular-season record, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

