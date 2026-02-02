Sean McVay, GM Les Snead agree to multiyear contract extensions with the Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to multiyear contract extensions to stay with the Los Angeles Rams.

The team announced the extensions Monday for McVay and Snead, who have led the Rams through one of the longest stretches of success in franchise history.

The Rams are 92–57 in the regular season and 10–6 in the playoffs since Snead and owner Stan Kroenke hired a then-30-year-old McVay in 2017, one year after the franchise returned home from St. Louis. The Rams immediately ended a 12-year playoff absence and reached the Super Bowl one year later before winning the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in February 2022.

Los Angeles has had eight winning seasons, seven playoff berths and four NFC West titles in nine years under McVay, the youngest coach to reach the Super Bowl and to win it.

The Rams went 12-5 this season before winning two road playoff games to reach the NFC championship game, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

McVay said the Rams are optimistic that Matthew Stafford will return for an 18th NFL season, but the team will wait for the quarterback to make his own announcement. McVay said the Rams would love to stick with Stafford if he wants to come back after his MVP-caliber season in 2025.

McVay also confirmed he has hired Bubba Ventrone as his new special teams coordinator. He hasn’t decided who will become his offensive coordinator after Mike LaFleur left to become the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach.

